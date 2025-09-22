Bedrijvengids
Verkada
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarissen
  • Revenue Operations

  • Alle Revenue Operations Salarissen

Verkada Revenue Operations Salarissen

Het mediane Revenue Operations vergoedinspakket bij Verkada bedraagt in totaal $190K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Verkada's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/22/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Verkada
Revenue Operations
San Mateo, CA
Totaal per jaar
$190K
Niveau
L4
Basissalaris
$190K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jaren bij bedrijf
2 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
2 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Verkada?

$160K

Word Betaald, Niet Belazerd

We hebben duizenden aanbiedingen onderhandeld en behalen regelmatig verhogingen van $30K+ (soms $300K+). Laat je salaris onderhandelen of je cv laten beoordelen door echte experts - recruiters die dit dagelijks doen.

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
ToevoegenSalaris ToevoegenCompensatie Toevoegen

Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exporteer DataBekijk Openstaande Vacatures

Vesting Schema

10%

JR 1

20%

JR 2

30%

JR 3

40%

JR 4

Aandelentype
Options

Bij Verkada zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 10% vest in het 1st-JR (10.00% jaarlijks)

  • 20% vest in het 2nd-JR (1.67% maandelijks)

  • 30% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.50% maandelijks)

  • 40% vest in het 4th-JR (3.33% maandelijks)

15%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

30%

JR 3

30%

JR 4

Aandelentype
Options

Bij Verkada zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 15% vest in het 1st-JR (15.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 30% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.50% maandelijks)

  • 30% vest in het 4th-JR (2.50% maandelijks)



Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

Abonneer je op geverifieerde Revenue Operations aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Revenue Operations bij Verkada ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $226,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Verkada voor de Revenue Operations functie is $185,000.

Uitgelichte Vacatures

    Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Verkada

Gerelateerde Bedrijven

  • Docker
  • Deep Instinct
  • Delphix
  • StreamSets
  • Chainalysis
  • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

Andere Bronnen