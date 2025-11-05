Bedrijvengids
Verizon Product Designer Salarissen in New York City Area

Product Designer vergoeding in New York City Area bij Verizon varieert van $108K per year voor MTS 1 tot $183K per year voor MTS 4. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in New York City Area bedraagt in totaal $163K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Verizon's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/5/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
MTS 1
$108K
$108K
$0
$0
MTS 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
MTS 3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
MTS 4
$183K
$151K
$8K
$23.5K
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Vesting Schema

33%

JR 1

33%

JR 2

34%

JR 3

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Verizon zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 3-jarig vesting schema:

  • 33% vest in het 1st-JR (33.00% jaarlijks)

  • 33% vest in het 2nd-JR (33.00% jaarlijks)

  • 34% vest in het 3rd-JR (34.00% jaarlijks)

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Verizon zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)



Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

UX Designer

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Product Designer bij Verizon in New York City Area ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $212,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Verizon voor de Product Designer functie in New York City Area is $142,000.

