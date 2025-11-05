Data Scientist vergoeding in New York City Area bij Verizon varieert van $105K per year voor Data Scientist 1 tot $189K per year voor Principal Data Scientist. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in New York City Area bedraagt in totaal $168K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Verizon's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/5/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
Data Scientist 1
$105K
$101K
$0
$4.1K
Data Scientist 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Data Scientist 3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Data Scientist 4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33%
JR 1
33%
JR 2
34%
JR 3
Bij Verizon zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 3-jarig vesting schema:
33% vest in het 1st-JR (33.00% jaarlijks)
33% vest in het 2nd-JR (33.00% jaarlijks)
34% vest in het 3rd-JR (34.00% jaarlijks)
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Verizon zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)