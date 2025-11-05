Bedrijvengids
Verizon
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarissen
  • Data Scientist

  • Alle Data Scientist Salarissen

  • India

Verizon Data Scientist Salarissen in India

Data Scientist vergoeding in India bij Verizon bedraagt ₹2.38M per year voor Data Scientist 3. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in India bedraagt in totaal ₹2.4M. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Verizon's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/5/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Beloning ToevoegenNiveaus Vergelijken
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
Data Scientist 1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Data Scientist 2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Data Scientist 3
₹2.38M
₹1.88M
₹283K
₹213K
Data Scientist 4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Bekijk 4 Meer Niveaus
Beloning ToevoegenNiveaus Vergelijken

Block logo
+₹5.01M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.69M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.02M
Verily logo
+₹1.9M
Don't get lowballed
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
ToevoegenSalaris ToevoegenCompensatie Toevoegen

Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exporteer DataBekijk Openstaande Vacatures

Vesting Schema

33%

JR 1

33%

JR 2

34%

JR 3

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Verizon zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 3-jarig vesting schema:

  • 33% vest in het 1st-JR (33.00% jaarlijks)

  • 33% vest in het 2nd-JR (33.00% jaarlijks)

  • 34% vest in het 3rd-JR (34.00% jaarlijks)

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Verizon zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)



Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

Abonneer je op geverifieerde Data Scientist aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Data Scientist bij Verizon in India ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van ₹3,417,372. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Verizon voor de Data Scientist functie in India is ₹2,418,864.

Uitgelichte Vacatures

    Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Verizon

Gerelateerde Bedrijven

  • T-Mobile
  • Harmonic
  • TDS
  • Comcast
  • AT&T
  • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

Andere Bronnen