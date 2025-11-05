Bedrijvengids
Verizon
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarissen
  • Data Scientist

  • Alle Data Scientist Salarissen

  • Greater Dallas Area

Verizon Data Scientist Salarissen in Greater Dallas Area

Data Scientist vergoeding in Greater Dallas Area bij Verizon varieert van $132K per year voor Senior Data Scientist tot $166K per year voor Distinguished Data Scientist. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Greater Dallas Area bedraagt in totaal $150K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Verizon's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/5/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Beloning ToevoegenNiveaus Vergelijken
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
Data Scientist 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Data Scientist 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Data Scientist 3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Data Scientist 4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Bekijk 4 Meer Niveaus
Beloning ToevoegenNiveaus Vergelijken

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
ToevoegenSalaris ToevoegenCompensatie Toevoegen

Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exporteer DataBekijk Openstaande Vacatures

Vesting Schema

33%

JR 1

33%

JR 2

34%

JR 3

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Verizon zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 3-jarig vesting schema:

  • 33% vest in het 1st-JR (33.00% jaarlijks)

  • 33% vest in het 2nd-JR (33.00% jaarlijks)

  • 34% vest in het 3rd-JR (34.00% jaarlijks)

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Verizon zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)



Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

Abonneer je op geverifieerde Data Scientist aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Data Scientist bij Verizon in Greater Dallas Area ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $222,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Verizon voor de Data Scientist functie in Greater Dallas Area is $151,000.

Uitgelichte Vacatures

    Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Verizon

Gerelateerde Bedrijven

  • T-Mobile
  • Harmonic
  • TDS
  • Comcast
  • AT&T
  • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

Andere Bronnen