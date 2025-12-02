Bedrijvengids
UserTesting
UserTesting UX Researcher Salarissen

Het mediane UX Researcher vergoedinspakket in United States bij UserTesting bedraagt in totaal $120K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor UserTesting's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/2/2025

UserTesting
UX Researcher II
Los Angeles, CA
Totaal per jaar
$120K
Niveau
-
Basissalaris
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jaren bij bedrijf
3 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
5 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij UserTesting?
Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een UX Researcher bij UserTesting in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $155,496. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij UserTesting voor de UX Researcher functie in United States is $120,000.

