UserTesting
  • Salarissen
  • Product Manager

  • Alle Product Manager Salarissen

UserTesting Product Manager Salarissen

Het mediane Product Manager vergoedinspakket in Canada bij UserTesting bedraagt in totaal CA$187K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor UserTesting's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/2/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
UserTesting
Senior Product Manager
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Totaal per jaar
$135K
Niveau
L3
Basissalaris
$108K
Stock (/yr)
$26.5K
Bonus
$0
Jaren bij bedrijf
1 Jaar
Jaren ervaring
6 Jaren
Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Product Manager bij UserTesting in Canada ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van CA$356,031. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij UserTesting voor de Product Manager functie in Canada is CA$187,391.

