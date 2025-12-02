Bedrijvengids
U.S. Department of Energy
U.S. Department of Energy Project Manager Salarissen

Het mediane Project Manager vergoedinspakket in United States bij U.S. Department of Energy bedraagt in totaal $153K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor U.S. Department of Energy's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/2/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
U.S. Department of Energy
Division Director
Chicago, IL
Totaal per jaar
$153K
Niveau
GS-15
Basissalaris
$153K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jaren bij bedrijf
1 Jaar
Jaren ervaring
9 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij U.S. Department of Energy?
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bijdragen

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Project Manager bij U.S. Department of Energy in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $200,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij U.S. Department of Energy voor de Project Manager functie in United States is $150,000.

Andere Bronnen

