Software Engineer vergoeding in United States bij TripAdvisor varieert van $133K per year voor SE1 tot $321K per year voor PSE1. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $251K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor TripAdvisor's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/28/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
SE1
Software Engineer 1(Instapniveau)
$133K
$112K
$13.1K
$7.4K
SE2
Software Engineer 2
$173K
$132K
$31.4K
$10.2K
SSE
Senior Software Engineer
$233K
$168K
$49.2K
$15.3K
PSE1
Principal Software Engineer
$321K
$199K
$93K
$28.7K
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Stage Salarissen

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij TripAdvisor zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)



Inbegrepen Functies

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij TripAdvisor in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $320,567. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij TripAdvisor voor de Software Engineer functie in United States is $205,000.

Andere Bronnen