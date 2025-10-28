Software Engineer vergoeding in United States bij TripAdvisor varieert van $133K per year voor SE1 tot $321K per year voor PSE1. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $251K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor TripAdvisor's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/28/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
SE1
$133K
$112K
$13.1K
$7.4K
SE2
$173K
$132K
$31.4K
$10.2K
SSE
$233K
$168K
$49.2K
$15.3K
PSE1
$321K
$199K
$93K
$28.7K
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij TripAdvisor zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
