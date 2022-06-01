Bedrijvengids
TRIMEDX
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
Top Inzichten
  • Deel iets unieks over TRIMEDX dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. sollicitatietips, teamkeuzes, unieke cultuur, etc).
    • Over

    TRIMEDX is an industry-leading, independent clinical asset management company delivering comprehensive clinical engineering services, clinical asset informatics and medical device cybersecurity. We help healthcare providers transform their clinical assets into strategic tools, driving reductions in operational expenses, optimizing clinical asset capital spend, maximizing resources for patient care, and delivering improved safety and protection. TRIMEDX was built by providers, for providers, and leverages a history of expert clinical engineering with data on 92% of all active medical device models.

    http://trimedx.com
    Website
    1999
    Oprichtingsjaar
    2,000
    Aantal Werknemers
    $500M-$1B
    Geschatte Omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

    Abonneer je op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

    Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte Vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor TRIMEDX

    Gerelateerde Bedrijven

    • Spotify
    • Flipkart
    • Amazon
    • Dropbox
    • Airbnb
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Andere Bronnen