ThoughtWorks
ThoughtWorks Software Engineer Salarissen

Software Engineer vergoeding in India bij ThoughtWorks varieert van ₹1.39M per year voor Consultant tot ₹5.23M per year voor Lead Consultant. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in India bedraagt in totaal ₹2.19M. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor ThoughtWorks's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/4/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
Consultant
(Instapniveau)
₹1.39M
₹1.33M
₹10K
₹53.2K
Senior Consultant
₹2.23M
₹2.22M
₹0
₹14.6K
Lead Consultant
₹5.23M
₹5.15M
₹78.5K
₹0
Principal Consultant
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Stage Salarissen

Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij ThoughtWorks?

Mobiele Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Kwaliteitsborging (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij ThoughtWorks in India ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van ₹5,231,315. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij ThoughtWorks voor de Software Engineer functie in India is ₹2,189,983.

