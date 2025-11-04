Software Engineer vergoeding in India bij ThoughtWorks varieert van ₹1.39M per year voor Consultant tot ₹5.23M per year voor Lead Consultant. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in India bedraagt in totaal ₹2.19M. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor ThoughtWorks's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/4/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
Consultant
₹1.39M
₹1.33M
₹10K
₹53.2K
Senior Consultant
₹2.23M
₹2.22M
₹0
₹14.6K
Lead Consultant
₹5.23M
₹5.15M
₹78.5K
₹0
Principal Consultant
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
