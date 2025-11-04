Software Engineer vergoeding in India bij ThoughtSpot varieert van ₹3.42M per year voor MTS 2 tot ₹11.92M per year voor Staff Engineer. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in India bedraagt in totaal ₹5.33M. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor ThoughtSpot's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/4/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
MTS 2
₹3.42M
₹2.34M
₹827K
₹249K
MTS 3
₹3.42M
₹2.92M
₹422K
₹69.8K
MTS 4
₹4.91M
₹3.5M
₹1.4M
₹11.3K
Senior MTS
₹8.82M
₹6.11M
₹2.71M
₹0
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij ThoughtSpot zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
