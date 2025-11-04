Bedrijvengids
ThoughtSpot
ThoughtSpot Product Manager Salarissen

Het mediane Product Manager vergoedinspakket in India bij ThoughtSpot bedraagt in totaal ₹6.78M per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor ThoughtSpot's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/4/2025

ThoughtSpot
Product Manager
Bengaluru, KA, India
₹6.78M
Senior
₹6.78M
₹0
₹0
4 Jaren
8 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij ThoughtSpot?
RSU

Bij ThoughtSpot zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)



Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Product Manager bij ThoughtSpot in India ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van ₹12,123,799. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij ThoughtSpot voor de Product Manager functie in India is ₹7,751,326.

Andere Bronnen