Software Engineer vergoeding in United Kingdom bij Thought Machine varieert van £59K per year voor IC1 tot £131K per year voor IC3. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United Kingdom bedraagt in totaal £97K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Thought Machine's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/4/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
IC1
£59K
£56.1K
£884.3
£2K
IC2
£99.9K
£91K
£2.9K
£6K
IC3
£131K
£125K
£3.3K
£2.4K
IC4
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Thought Machine zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
