Thought Machine
  • Salarissen
  • Software Engineer

  • Alle Software Engineer Salarissen

Thought Machine Software Engineer Salarissen

Software Engineer vergoeding in United Kingdom bij Thought Machine varieert van £59K per year voor IC1 tot £131K per year voor IC3. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United Kingdom bedraagt in totaal £97K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Thought Machine's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/4/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
IC1
Software Engineer(Instapniveau)
£59K
£56.1K
£884.3
£2K
IC2
£99.9K
£91K
£2.9K
£6K
IC3
Senior Software Engineer
£131K
£125K
£3.3K
£2.4K
IC4
Principal Software Engineer
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Stage Salarissen

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Thought Machine zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)



Inbegrepen Functies

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij Thought Machine in United Kingdom ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van £155,373. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Thought Machine voor de Software Engineer functie in United Kingdom is £87,766.

Andere Bronnen