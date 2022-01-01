Bedrijvengids
Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters Arbeidsvoorwaarden

Geschatte Totale Waarde: $11,118

Verzekering, Gezondheid & Welzijn
  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Gender Neutral Bathrooms

  • Gym Discount

  • Health Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • On-Site Clinic

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Paternity Leave

  • Sabbatical

  • Vision Insurance

  • Custom Work Station

  • Free Breakfast $2,600

    5 days a week

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement

  • Gym On-Site $300

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Maternity Leave

  • On-Site Fitness Classes

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Sick Time

    • Financieel & Pensioen
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Roth 401k

  • Mega Backdoor Roth IRA

  • Student Loan Repayment Plan

  • Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP)

    15% discount on purchase price of stock

  • 401k $6,000

    100% match on the first 5% of base salary

    • Perks & Kortingen
  • Employee Credit

  • Learning and Development

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    • Overig
  • Donation Match

  • Volunteer Time Off

