Bedrijvenoverzicht
The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN)
Werk je hier? Claim je bedrijf
Top inzichten
  • Draag iets unieks bij over The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. interviewtips, teamkeuze, unieke cultuur, etc.).
    • Over

    NCCN is a non-profit alliance of cancer centers dedicated to improving cancer care through patient care, research, and education. They develop resources and clinical practice guidelines for use by patients, clinicians, and other healthcare decision-makers worldwide. NCCN Member Institutions are recognized for their expertise in diagnosing and treating a broad spectrum of cancers, including complex, aggressive, or rare cancers. They promote the importance of continuous quality improvement and offer access to expert physicians, superior treatment, and quality and safety initiatives that improve cancer care globally.

    http://www.nccn.org
    Website
    1995
    Oprichtingsjaar
    126
    # werknemers
    $10M-$50M
    Geschatte omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang geverifieerde salarissen in je inbox

    Abonneren op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je krijgt de uitsplitsing van de vergoeding per e-mail. Meer informatie

    Deze site is beschermd door reCAPTCHA en het Google Privacybeleid en de Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN)

    Gerelateerde bedrijven

    • Flipkart
    • LinkedIn
    • Stripe
    • Apple
    • Facebook
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Overige bronnen