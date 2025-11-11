Bedrijvengids
Tesla
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarissen
  • Accountant

  • Technische Accountant

  • Greater Amsterdam Area

Tesla Technische Accountant Salarissen in Greater Amsterdam Area

Technische Accountant vergoeding in Greater Amsterdam Area bij Tesla bedraagt €92.4K per year voor P3. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Tesla's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/11/2025

Gemiddelde Niveau
Beloning ToevoegenNiveaus Vergelijken
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen ()
Bonus
P1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
P2
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
P3
€92.4K
€77.5K
€14.8K
€0
P4
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Bekijk 2 Meer Niveaus
Beloning ToevoegenNiveaus Vergelijken
Block logo
+€50.9K
Robinhood logo
+€78.1K
Stripe logo
+€17.5K
Datadog logo
+€30.7K
Verily logo
+€19.3K
Don't get lowballed
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
ToevoegenSalaris ToevoegenCompensatie Toevoegen

Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exporteer DataBekijk Openstaande Vacatures

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Tesla zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

Tesla allows you to choose between options and RSUs, granting 3 options in exchange for every RSU.

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Tesla zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

Tesla allows you to choose between options and RSUs, granting 3 options in exchange for every RSU.



Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

Abonneer je op geverifieerde Accountant aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Technische Accountant bij Tesla in Greater Amsterdam Area ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van €103,155. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Tesla voor de Technische Accountant functie in Greater Amsterdam Area is €87,939.

Uitgelichte Vacatures

    Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Tesla

Gerelateerde Bedrijven

  • Sunrun
  • Vroom
  • Volta Charging
  • Yelp
  • Expedia
  • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

Andere Bronnen