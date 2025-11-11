Technische Accountant vergoeding in Greater Amsterdam Area bij Tesla bedraagt €92.4K per year voor P3. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Tesla's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/11/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen ()
Bonus
P1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
P2
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
P3
€92.4K
€77.5K
€14.8K
€0
P4
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Tesla zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
Tesla allows you to choose between options and RSUs, granting 3 options in exchange for every RSU.
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Tesla zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
Tesla allows you to choose between options and RSUs, granting 3 options in exchange for every RSU.