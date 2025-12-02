Data Scientist vergoeding in United States bij Teladoc Health varieert van $138K per year voor Data Scientist II tot $264K per year voor Senior Data Scientist. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $161K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Teladoc Health's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/2/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
Data Scientist I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Data Scientist II
$138K
$126K
$8.8K
$2.9K
Data Scientist III
$171K
$160K
$3.6K
$7.6K
Senior Data Scientist
$264K
$198K
$36.3K
$29K
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
33%
JR 1
33%
JR 2
33%
JR 3
Bij Teladoc Health zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 3-jarig vesting schema:
33% vest in het 1st-JR (33.00% jaarlijks)
33% vest in het 2nd-JR (33.00% jaarlijks)
33% vest in het 3rd-JR (33.00% jaarlijks)
