  • Salarissen
  • Werktuigbouwkundige

  • Alle Werktuigbouwkundige Salarissen

TechnipFMC Werktuigbouwkundige Salarissen

Het mediane Werktuigbouwkundige vergoedinspakket in United States bij TechnipFMC bedraagt in totaal $86K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor TechnipFMC's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/2/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
TechnipFMC
Mechanical Engineer
New York, NY
Totaal per jaar
$86K
Niveau
L3
Basissalaris
$86K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jaren bij bedrijf
2 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
6 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij TechnipFMC?
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Werktuigbouwkundige bij TechnipFMC in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $95,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij TechnipFMC voor de Werktuigbouwkundige functie in United States is $86,000.

Andere Bronnen

