Bedrijvengids
Technical University of Munich
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarissen
  • Data Scientist

  • Alle Data Scientist Salarissen

Technical University of Munich Data Scientist Salarissen

Het mediane Data Scientist vergoedinspakket in Germany bij Technical University of Munich bedraagt in totaal €57.2K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Technical University of Munich's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/2/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Technical University of Munich
Data Scientist
Munich, BY, Germany
Totaal per jaar
$66K
Niveau
E13
Basissalaris
$66K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jaren bij bedrijf
0 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
0 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Technical University of Munich?
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
ToevoegenSalaris ToevoegenCompensatie Toevoegen

Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exporteer DataBekijk Openstaande Vacatures

Bijdragen

Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

Abonneer je op geverifieerde Data Scientist aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Data Scientist bij Technical University of Munich in Germany ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van €61,182. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Technical University of Munich voor de Data Scientist functie in Germany is €57,187.

Uitgelichte Vacatures

    Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Technical University of Munich

Gerelateerde Bedrijven

  • SoFi
  • Coinbase
  • Microsoft
  • Facebook
  • Netflix
  • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

Andere Bronnen

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/technical-university-of-munich/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.