Venture Capitalist vergoeding in India bij Tech Mahindra bedraagt ₹367K per year voor U1. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Tech Mahindra's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 12/2/2025
Gemiddelde Totaalvergoeding
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
U1
$4.2K
$4.2K
$0
$0
U2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
