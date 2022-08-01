Bedrijvengids
Team Carney
    Carney incorporated in 1994 with a single mission -- to dramatically improve the job performance and critical mission accomplishment of employees, work teams, and entire organizations. We provide solutions to our Federal government clients across many solution types. Some of these are human capital consulting, leadership development, business process re-engineering, serious gaming, e-learning, and social government. Generally, these solutions are blended to create a unique solution to a specific client. Each one is aimed at helping our clients realize their potential by effectively doing more with less. We know we are successful when our clients are able to carry out their mission faster and better than they ever have.We help individuals perform at the speed of need. What this means is that we develop solutions that enable individuals, teams, teams of teams, and entire organizations to get to performing (delivering on their mission) as quickly and as effectively as possible. We endeavor to deliver Performance Acceleration services to our clients, which is the enhanced ability to learn and acquire skills at the exact time and place of need.

    http://www.teamcarney.com
    Website
    1994
    Oprichtingsjaar
    45
    Aantal Werknemers
    $1M-$10M
    Geschatte Omzet
