Tata Group Software Engineer Salarissen in United States

Het mediane Software Engineer vergoedinspakket in United States bij Tata Group bedraagt in totaal $100K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Tata Group's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/5/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Tata Group
Mobile Software Engineer
New York, NY
Totaal per jaar
$100K
Niveau
L2
Basissalaris
$100K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jaren bij bedrijf
0 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
3 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Tata Group?
Stage Salarissen

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Bij Tata Group zijn Aandelen-/equity toekenningen onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)



Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij Tata Group in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $350,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Tata Group voor de Software Engineer functie in United States is $102,500.

