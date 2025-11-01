Bedrijvengids
Tata Consultancy Services
  • Salarissen
  • Solution Architect

  • Alle Solution Architect Salarissen

Tata Consultancy Services Solution Architect Salarissen

Solution Architect vergoeding in India bij Tata Consultancy Services varieert van ₹2.45M per year voor C2 tot ₹3.03M per year voor C5. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in India bedraagt in totaal ₹2.02M. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Tata Consultancy Services's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/1/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Beloning ToevoegenNiveaus Vergelijken
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
C1
Assistant Solution Architect
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
C2
Solution Architect
₹2.45M
₹2.45M
₹0
₹0
C3A
Assistant Consultant
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
C3B
Associate Consultant
₹2.39M
₹2.3M
₹0
₹98K
Bekijk 2 Meer Niveaus
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Bij Tata Consultancy Services zijn Aandelen-/equity toekenningen onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)



Inbegrepen Functies

Data Architect

Cloud Architect

Cloud Security Architect

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Solution Architect bij Tata Consultancy Services in India ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van ₹3,358,977. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Tata Consultancy Services voor de Solution Architect functie in India is ₹2,019,907.

Andere Bronnen