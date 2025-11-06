Software Engineer vergoeding in Greater Hyderabad Area bij Tata Consultancy Services varieert van ₹398K per year voor C1Y tot ₹1.48M per year voor C5. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Greater Hyderabad Area bedraagt in totaal ₹443K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Tata Consultancy Services's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/6/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
C1Y
₹398K
₹395K
₹1.7K
₹867
C1
₹626K
₹622K
₹1.5K
₹2.5K
C2
₹979K
₹961K
₹4.9K
₹13.5K
C3A
₹1.65M
₹1.63M
₹0
₹10.9K
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Tata Consultancy Services zijn Aandelen-/equity toekenningen onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
