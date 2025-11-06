Software Engineer vergoeding in Greater Dallas Area bij Tata Consultancy Services varieert van $80.5K per year voor C1Y tot $109K per year voor C4. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Greater Dallas Area bedraagt in totaal $95K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Tata Consultancy Services's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/6/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
C1Y
$80.5K
$79.2K
$0
$1.3K
C1
$77.4K
$76.2K
$0
$1.3K
C2
$99.1K
$97.4K
$0
$1.7K
C3A
$106K
$103K
$1.5K
$1.6K
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Tata Consultancy Services zijn Aandelen-/equity toekenningen onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
