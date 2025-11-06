Software Engineer vergoeding in Des Moines-Ames Area bij Tata Consultancy Services bedraagt $90K per year voor C3A. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Tata Consultancy Services's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/6/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
C1Y
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C3A
$90K
$90K
$0
$0
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Tata Consultancy Services zijn Aandelen-/equity toekenningen onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
