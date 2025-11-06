Het mediane Software Engineer vergoedinspakket in Chile bij Tata Consultancy Services bedraagt in totaal CLP 35.42M per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Tata Consultancy Services's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/6/2025
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Tata Consultancy Services zijn Aandelen-/equity toekenningen onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
Inbegrepen FunctiesNieuwe Functie Indienen