Tata Consultancy Services
Tata Consultancy Services Software Engineer Salarissen in Chile

Het mediane Software Engineer vergoedinspakket in Chile bij Tata Consultancy Services bedraagt in totaal CLP 35.42M per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Tata Consultancy Services's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/6/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Tata Consultancy Services
Salesforce Engineer
Santiago, RM, Chile
Totaal per jaar
CLP 35.42M
Niveau
C3A
Basissalaris
CLP 35.42M
Stock (/yr)
CLP 0
Bonus
CLP 0
Jaren bij bedrijf
2 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
4 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Tata Consultancy Services?
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Stage Salarissen

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Bij Tata Consultancy Services zijn Aandelen-/equity toekenningen onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)



Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij Tata Consultancy Services in Chile ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van CLP 56,497,620. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Tata Consultancy Services voor de Software Engineer functie in Chile is CLP 35,417,335.

