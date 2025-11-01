Software Engineer vergoeding in India bij Tata Consultancy Services varieert van ₹483K per year voor C1Y tot ₹2.27M per year voor SP1. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in India bedraagt in totaal ₹684K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Tata Consultancy Services's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/1/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
C1Y
₹483K
₹480K
₹2.7K
₹0
C1
₹554K
₹551K
₹2.7K
₹0
C2
₹1.1M
₹1.08M
₹0
₹18.3K
C3A
₹1.48M
₹1.47M
₹0
₹6.2K
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Tata Consultancy Services zijn Aandelen-/equity toekenningen onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
Inbegrepen FunctiesNieuwe Functie Indienen