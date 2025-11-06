Bedrijvengids
Tata Consultancy Services Product Designer Salarissen in New York City Area

Het mediane Product Designer vergoedinspakket in New York City Area bij Tata Consultancy Services bedraagt in totaal $120K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Tata Consultancy Services's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/6/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Tata Consultancy Services
Product Designer
New York, NY
Totaal per jaar
$120K
Niveau
C4
Basissalaris
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jaren bij bedrijf
2 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
6 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Tata Consultancy Services?
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Bij Tata Consultancy Services zijn Aandelen-/equity toekenningen onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)



Inbegrepen Functies

Nieuwe Functie Indienen

UX Designer

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Product Designer bij Tata Consultancy Services in New York City Area ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $200,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Tata Consultancy Services voor de Product Designer functie in New York City Area is $120,000.

