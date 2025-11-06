Bedrijvengids
Tata Consultancy Services
Tata Consultancy Services Informatietechnoloog (IT) Salarissen in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Het mediane Informatietechnoloog (IT) vergoedinspakket in Mumbai Metropolitan Region bij Tata Consultancy Services bedraagt in totaal ₹406K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Tata Consultancy Services's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/6/2025

Mediaan Pakket
Tata Consultancy Services
Systems Engineer
Mumbai, MH, India
Totaal per jaar
₹406K
Niveau
L1
Basissalaris
₹406K
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Jaren bij bedrijf
0-1 Jaren
Jaren ervaring
0-1 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Tata Consultancy Services?
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Bij Tata Consultancy Services zijn Aandelen-/equity toekenningen onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)



Inbegrepen Functies

Nieuwe Functie Indienen

Informatietechnoloog (IT)

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Informatietechnoloog (IT) bij Tata Consultancy Services in Mumbai Metropolitan Region ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van ₹2,601,030. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Tata Consultancy Services voor de Informatietechnoloog (IT) functie in Mumbai Metropolitan Region is ₹407,981.

Andere Bronnen