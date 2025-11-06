Bedrijvengids
Tata Consultancy Services
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarissen
  • Data Scientist

  • Alle Data Scientist Salarissen

  • Greater Hyderabad Area

Tata Consultancy Services Data Scientist Salarissen in Greater Hyderabad Area

Data Scientist vergoeding in Greater Hyderabad Area bij Tata Consultancy Services bedraagt ₹775K per year voor C1. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Greater Hyderabad Area bedraagt in totaal ₹891K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Tata Consultancy Services's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/6/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Beloning ToevoegenNiveaus Vergelijken
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
C1
Assistant Data Scientist
₹775K
₹775K
₹0
₹0
C2
Data Scientist
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
C3A
Assistant Consultant
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
C3B
Associate Consultant
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Bekijk 2 Meer Niveaus
Beloning ToevoegenNiveaus Vergelijken
Block logo
+₹5.03M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.72M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.03M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
Don't get lowballed
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
ToevoegenSalaris ToevoegenCompensatie Toevoegen

Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exporteer DataBekijk Openstaande Vacatures

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Bij Tata Consultancy Services zijn Aandelen-/equity toekenningen onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)



Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

Abonneer je op geverifieerde Data Scientist aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Data Scientist bij Tata Consultancy Services in Greater Hyderabad Area ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van ₹1,581,337. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Tata Consultancy Services voor de Data Scientist functie in Greater Hyderabad Area is ₹890,575.

Uitgelichte Vacatures

    Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Tata Consultancy Services

Gerelateerde Bedrijven

  • Infosys
  • HCL Technologies
  • Tech Mahindra
  • Mphasis
  • Mindtree
  • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

Andere Bronnen