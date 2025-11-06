Business Analist vergoeding in Greater Bengaluru bij Tata Consultancy Services varieert van ₹1.18M per year voor C2 tot ₹2.03M per year voor C3B. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Greater Bengaluru bedraagt in totaal ₹1.18M. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Tata Consultancy Services's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/6/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
C1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
C2
₹1.18M
₹1.18M
₹0
₹0
C3A
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
C3B
₹2.03M
₹2.03M
₹0
₹0
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Tata Consultancy Services zijn Aandelen-/equity toekenningen onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)