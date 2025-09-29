Software Engineer vergoeding in India bij Swiggy varieert van ₹2.04M per year voor L6 tot ₹10.95M per year voor L9. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in India bedraagt in totaal ₹3.83M. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Swiggy's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/29/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
L6
₹2.04M
₹1.76M
₹259K
₹14.8K
L7
₹4.18M
₹3.31M
₹856K
₹16.6K
L8
₹8.56M
₹5.59M
₹2.97M
₹0
L9
₹10.95M
₹7.87M
₹3.08M
₹0
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Swiggy zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
