  • Salarissen
  • Software Engineer

  • Alle Software Engineer Salarissen

Swiggy Software Engineer Salarissen

Software Engineer vergoeding in India bij Swiggy varieert van ₹2.04M per year voor L6 tot ₹10.95M per year voor L9. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in India bedraagt in totaal ₹3.83M. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Swiggy's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/29/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
L6
Software Engineer I(Instapniveau)
₹2.04M
₹1.76M
₹259K
₹14.8K
L7
Software Engineer II
₹4.18M
₹3.31M
₹856K
₹16.6K
L8
Software Engineer III
₹8.56M
₹5.59M
₹2.97M
₹0
L9
Software Engineer IV
₹10.95M
₹7.87M
₹3.08M
₹0
₹13.94M

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Stage Salarissen

Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
Options

Bij Swiggy zijn Options onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

Inbegrepen Functies

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij Swiggy in India ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van ₹10,951,845. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Swiggy voor de Software Engineer functie in India is ₹2,625,741.

