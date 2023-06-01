Bedrijvenoverzicht
SurveySensum
Werk je hier? Claim je bedrijf
Top inzichten
  • Draag iets unieks bij over SurveySensum dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. interviewtips, teamkeuze, unieke cultuur, etc.).
    • Over

    SurveySensum offers an AI-enabled customer experience management platform that helps businesses create interactive surveys, gather customer feedback, and turn it into actionable insights. Their Conversation Analysis platform provides real-time text and sentiment analysis to discover new trends and insights. SurveySensum aims to make market research accessible and affordable to SMEs and help them make better business decisions backed by data. They have offices in Indonesia, Singapore, and India and aim to make businesses more customer-centric.

    https://surveysensum.com
    Website
    2018
    Oprichtingsjaar
    126
    # werknemers
    $1M-$10M
    Geschatte omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang geverifieerde salarissen in je inbox

    Abonneren op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je krijgt de uitsplitsing van de vergoeding per e-mail. Meer informatie

    Deze site is beschermd door reCAPTCHA en het Google Privacybeleid en de Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor SurveySensum

    Gerelateerde bedrijven

    • PayPal
    • SoFi
    • Pinterest
    • Square
    • Amazon
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Overige bronnen