Bedrijvengids
Stoke Therapeutics
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
Top Inzichten
  • Deel iets unieks over Stoke Therapeutics dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. sollicitatietips, teamkeuzes, unieke cultuur, etc).
    • Over

    Stoke Therapeutics develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat severe genetic diseases using its proprietary technology. Its lead candidate, STK-001, is in clinical trials for Dravet syndrome, while STK-002 is in preclinical development for autosomal dominant optic atrophy. The company has a collaboration agreement with Acadia Pharmaceuticals for RNA-based medicines for rare genetic neurodevelopmental diseases. Stoke Therapeutics was founded in 2014 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

    stoketherapeutics.com
    Website
    2017
    Oprichtingsjaar
    102
    Aantal Werknemers
    $1M-$10M
    Geschatte Omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

    Abonneer je op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

    Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte Vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Stoke Therapeutics

    Gerelateerde Bedrijven

    • Roblox
    • Lyft
    • Intuit
    • Facebook
    • Stripe
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Andere Bronnen