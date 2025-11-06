Software Engineer vergoeding in Ukraine bij SoftServe varieert van UAH 419K per year voor L1 tot UAH 2.74M per year voor L5. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Ukraine bedraagt in totaal UAH 2.13M. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor SoftServe's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/6/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
L1
UAH 419K
UAH 419K
UAH 0
UAH 0
L2
UAH 1.16M
UAH 1.16M
UAH 1.1K
UAH 0
L3
UAH 2.34M
UAH 2.34M
UAH 0
UAH 0
L4
UAH 2.34M
UAH 2.34M
UAH 0
UAH 2.1K
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
