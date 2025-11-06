Bedrijvengids
SoftServe
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarissen
  • Software Engineer

  • Alle Software Engineer Salarissen

  • Ukraine

SoftServe Software Engineer Salarissen in Ukraine

Software Engineer vergoeding in Ukraine bij SoftServe varieert van UAH 419K per year voor L1 tot UAH 2.74M per year voor L5. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Ukraine bedraagt in totaal UAH 2.13M. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor SoftServe's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/6/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Beloning ToevoegenNiveaus Vergelijken
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
L1
(Instapniveau)
UAH 419K
UAH 419K
UAH 0
UAH 0
L2
UAH 1.16M
UAH 1.16M
UAH 1.1K
UAH 0
L3
UAH 2.34M
UAH 2.34M
UAH 0
UAH 0
L4
UAH 2.34M
UAH 2.34M
UAH 0
UAH 2.1K
Bekijk 1 Meer Niveaus
Beloning ToevoegenNiveaus Vergelijken
Block logo
+UAH 2.42M
Robinhood logo
+UAH 3.72M
Stripe logo
+UAH 835K
Datadog logo
+UAH 1.46M
Verily logo
+UAH 918K
Don't get lowballed
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
ToevoegenSalaris ToevoegenCompensatie Toevoegen

Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exporteer DataBekijk Openstaande Vacatures
Stage Salarissen

Bijdragen
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij SoftServe?

Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

Abonneer je op geverifieerde Software Engineer aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

Inbegrepen Functies

Nieuwe Functie Indienen

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij SoftServe in Ukraine ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van UAH 3,506,580. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij SoftServe voor de Software Engineer functie in Ukraine is UAH 2,128,995.

Uitgelichte Vacatures

    Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor SoftServe

Gerelateerde Bedrijven

  • Arcesium
  • exadel
  • InvestCloud
  • Avtex
  • MedeAnalytics
  • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

Andere Bronnen