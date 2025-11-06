Software Engineer vergoeding in Colombia bij SoftServe bedraagt COP 167.9M per year voor L2. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Colombia bedraagt in totaal COP 201.06M. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor SoftServe's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/6/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
L1
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L2
COP 167.9M
COP 163.17M
COP 0
COP 4.72M
L3
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L4
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Inbegrepen FunctiesNieuwe Functie Indienen