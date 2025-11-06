Bedrijvengids
SoftServe
  • Colombia

SoftServe Software Engineer Salarissen in Colombia

Software Engineer vergoeding in Colombia bij SoftServe bedraagt COP 167.9M per year voor L2. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Colombia bedraagt in totaal COP 201.06M. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor SoftServe's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/6/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
L1
(Instapniveau)
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L2
COP 167.9M
COP 163.17M
COP 0
COP 4.72M
L3
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L4
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Stage Salarissen

Bijdragen
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij SoftServe?

Inbegrepen Functies

Nieuwe Functie Indienen

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij SoftServe in Colombia ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van COP 221,568,858. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij SoftServe voor de Software Engineer functie in Colombia is COP 201,063,823.

