SoftServe
  • Salarissen
  • Software Engineer

  • Alle Software Engineer Salarissen

  • Bulgaria

SoftServe Software Engineer Salarissen in Bulgaria

Software Engineer vergoeding in Bulgaria bij SoftServe varieert van BGN 59.2K per year voor L2 tot BGN 61.7K per year voor L3. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Bulgaria bedraagt in totaal BGN 57.7K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor SoftServe's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/6/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
L1
(Instapniveau)
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
L2
BGN 59.2K
BGN 56.2K
BGN 0
BGN 3K
L3
BGN 61.7K
BGN 61.7K
BGN 0
BGN 0
L4
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
Bekijk 1 Meer Niveaus
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Stage Salarissen

Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij SoftServe?

Inbegrepen Functies

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij SoftServe in Bulgaria ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van BGN 128,877. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij SoftServe voor de Software Engineer functie in Bulgaria is BGN 61,632.

