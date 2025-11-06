Software Engineer vergoeding in Bulgaria bij SoftServe varieert van BGN 59.2K per year voor L2 tot BGN 61.7K per year voor L3. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Bulgaria bedraagt in totaal BGN 57.7K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor SoftServe's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/6/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
L1
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
L2
BGN 59.2K
BGN 56.2K
BGN 0
BGN 3K
L3
BGN 61.7K
BGN 61.7K
BGN 0
BGN 0
L4
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
