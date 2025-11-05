Bedrijvengids
Snap
Snap Software Engineering Manager Salarissen in Greater Los Angeles Area

Software Engineering Manager vergoeding in Greater Los Angeles Area bij Snap varieert van $818K per year voor L5 tot $1.56M per year voor L8. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Greater Los Angeles Area bedraagt in totaal $670K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Snap's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/5/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
L5
$818K
$234K
$584K
$0
L6
$648K
$270K
$367K
$11.7K
L7
$840K
$355K
$463K
$21.9K
L8
$1.56M
$338K
$1.19M
$37.5K
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Vesting Schema

100%

JR 1

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Snap zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 1-jarig vesting schema:

  • 100% vest in het 1st-JR (8.33% maandelijks)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

33.3%

JR 1

33.3%

JR 2

33.3%

JR 3

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Snap zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 3-jarig vesting schema:

  • 33.3% vest in het 1st-JR (2.77% maandelijks)

  • 33.3% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.77% maandelijks)

  • 33.3% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.77% maandelijks)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Snap zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

54%

JR 1

33%

JR 2

13%

JR 3

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Snap zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 3-jarig vesting schema:

  • 54% vest in het 1st-JR (4.50% maandelijks)

  • 33% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.75% maandelijks)

  • 13% vest in het 3rd-JR (1.08% maandelijks)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff



Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineering Manager bij Snap in Greater Los Angeles Area ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $1,563,977. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Snap voor de Software Engineering Manager functie in Greater Los Angeles Area is $762,814.

Andere Bronnen