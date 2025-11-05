Bedrijvengids
  • Salarissen
  • Software Engineer

  • Alle Software Engineer Salarissen

  • New York City Area

Snap Software Engineer Salarissen in New York City Area

Software Engineer vergoeding in New York City Area bij Snap varieert van $202K per year voor L3 tot $625K per year voor L6. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in New York City Area bedraagt in totaal $368K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Snap's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/5/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
L3
Software Engineer(Instapniveau)
$202K
$143K
$57.6K
$1.5K
L4
$397K
$201K
$196K
$357
L5
$551K
$241K
$294K
$16K
L6
Staff Software Engineer
$625K
$230K
$375K
$20K
Niveaus Vergelijken

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Stage Salarissen

Vesting Schema

100%

JR 1

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Snap zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 1-jarig vesting schema:

  • 100% vest in het 1st-JR (8.33% maandelijks)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

33.3%

JR 1

33.3%

JR 2

33.3%

JR 3

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Snap zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 3-jarig vesting schema:

  • 33.3% vest in het 1st-JR (2.77% maandelijks)

  • 33.3% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.77% maandelijks)

  • 33.3% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.77% maandelijks)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Snap zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

54%

JR 1

33%

JR 2

13%

JR 3

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Snap zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 3-jarig vesting schema:

  • 54% vest in het 1st-JR (4.50% maandelijks)

  • 33% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.75% maandelijks)

  • 13% vest in het 3rd-JR (1.08% maandelijks)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff



Inbegrepen Functies

Mobiele Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Netwerk Engineer

Kwaliteitsborging (QA) Software Engineer

Productie Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Virtual Reality Software Engineer

Onderzoekswetenschapper

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Software Engineer bij Snap in New York City Area ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $625,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Snap voor de Software Engineer functie in New York City Area is $363,500.

