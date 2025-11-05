Bedrijvengids
Snap
Snap Sales Salarissen in Greater London Area

Het mediane Sales vergoedinspakket in Greater London Area bij Snap bedraagt in totaal £110K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Snap's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/5/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
Snap
Account Manager
London, EN, United Kingdom
Totaal per jaar
£76.6K
Niveau
L4
Basissalaris
£67.2K
Stock (/yr)
£9.4K
Bonus
£0
Jaren bij bedrijf
1 Jaar
Jaren ervaring
8 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij Snap?
Block logo
+£44K
Robinhood logo
+£67.6K
Stripe logo
+£15.2K
Datadog logo
+£26.6K
Verily logo
+£16.7K
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Vesting Schema

100%

JR 1

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Snap zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 1-jarig vesting schema:

  • 100% vest in het 1st-JR (8.33% maandelijks)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

33.3%

JR 1

33.3%

JR 2

33.3%

JR 3

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Snap zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 3-jarig vesting schema:

  • 33.3% vest in het 1st-JR (2.77% maandelijks)

  • 33.3% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.77% maandelijks)

  • 33.3% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.77% maandelijks)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Snap zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

54%

JR 1

33%

JR 2

13%

JR 3

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij Snap zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 3-jarig vesting schema:

  • 54% vest in het 1st-JR (4.50% maandelijks)

  • 33% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.75% maandelijks)

  • 13% vest in het 3rd-JR (1.08% maandelijks)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff



Inbegrepen Functies

Account Executive

Account Manager

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Sales bij Snap in Greater London Area ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van £201,890. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij Snap voor de Sales functie in Greater London Area is £76,617.

