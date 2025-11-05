Product Manager vergoeding in Greater London Area bij Snap varieert van £171K per year voor L4 tot £325K per year voor L6. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in Greater London Area bedraagt in totaal £189K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Snap's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/5/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
L3
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L4
£171K
£115K
£46.2K
£9.8K
L5
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L6
£325K
£158K
£147K
£19.2K
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
100%
JR 1
Bij Snap zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 1-jarig vesting schema:
100% vest in het 1st-JR (8.33% maandelijks)
Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff
33.3%
JR 1
33.3%
JR 2
33.3%
JR 3
Bij Snap zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 3-jarig vesting schema:
33.3% vest in het 1st-JR (2.77% maandelijks)
33.3% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.77% maandelijks)
33.3% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.77% maandelijks)
Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Snap zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff
54%
JR 1
33%
JR 2
13%
JR 3
Bij Snap zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 3-jarig vesting schema:
54% vest in het 1st-JR (4.50% maandelijks)
33% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.75% maandelijks)
13% vest in het 3rd-JR (1.08% maandelijks)
Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff