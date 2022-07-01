Bedrijvengids
Sine
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
Top Inzichten
  • Deel iets unieks over Sine dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. sollicitatietips, teamkeuzes, unieke cultuur, etc).
    • Over

    At Sine, we build better human experiences.That’s what gets us moving every day — we thrive on helping the largest corporates through to the local school, around the world, find easier ways to streamline their workplace, through visitor, contractor, staff and asset management.As a team, we are committed to being a part of a mission that matters. Striving to develop innovative, industry-leading solutions to everyday workplace challenges. We want to make our customers’ operations safer, simpler and more secure.Sine has been rolled out to thousands of companies around the world and is used at locations such as schools, sports stadiums, offices, industrial, medical, retail and commercial facilities.Sine is a part of Honeywell Connected Enterprise. Our head office is in Adelaide, South Australia and we have offices in Los Angeles, The Philippines and more to come!

    https://sine.co
    Website
    2014
    Oprichtingsjaar
    150
    Aantal Werknemers
    $10M-$50M
    Geschatte Omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

    Abonneer je op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

    Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte Vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Sine

    Gerelateerde Bedrijven

    • Intuit
    • Airbnb
    • PayPal
    • SoFi
    • Coinbase
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Andere Bronnen