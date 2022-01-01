Bedrijvengids
ShipBob
ShipBob Salarissen

ShipBob's salaris varieert van $24,430 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Data Scientist aan de onderkant tot $215,321 voor een Solution Architect aan de bovenkant. Levels.fyi verzamelt anonieme en geverifieerde salarissen van huidige en voormalige werknemers van ShipBob. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/30/2025

Software Engineer
Median $171K
Business Analist
$142K
Data Scientist
$24.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Product Designer
$149K
Product Manager
Median $115K
Project Manager
$59.2K
Sales
$214K
Software Engineering Manager
$193K
Solution Architect
$215K
Zoek naar alle salarissen op onze compensatiepagina of voeg jouw salaris toe om de pagina te ontgrendelen.


Veelgestelde vragen

De best betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij ShipBob is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level met een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $215,321. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij ShipBob is $149,250.

