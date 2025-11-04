Bedrijvengids
ShiftKey
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salarissen
  • Product Designer

  • Alle Product Designer Salarissen

ShiftKey Product Designer Salarissen

Het mediane Product Designer vergoedinspakket in United States bij ShiftKey bedraagt in totaal $165K per year. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor ShiftKey's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 11/4/2025

Mediaan Pakket
company icon
ShiftKey
UX Designer
Austin, TX
Totaal per jaar
$165K
Niveau
Senior Designer
Basissalaris
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$15K
Jaren bij bedrijf
1 Jaar
Jaren ervaring
7 Jaren
Wat zijn de carrièreniveaus bij ShiftKey?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
ToevoegenSalaris ToevoegenCompensatie Toevoegen

Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exporteer DataBekijk Openstaande Vacatures

Bijdragen

Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

Abonneer je op geverifieerde Product Designer aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

Inbegrepen Functies

Nieuwe Functie Indienen

UX Designer

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Product Designer bij ShiftKey in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $173,800. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij ShiftKey voor de Product Designer functie in United States is $165,000.

Uitgelichte Vacatures

    Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor ShiftKey

Gerelateerde Bedrijven

  • Lyft
  • Coinbase
  • Tesla
  • Uber
  • DoorDash
  • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

Andere Bronnen