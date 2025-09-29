Software Engineer vergoeding in United States bij ServiceNow varieert van $155K per year voor IC1 tot $478K per year voor IC6. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $205K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor ServiceNow's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/29/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
IC1
$155K
$127K
$16.4K
$11K
IC2
$183K
$139K
$33.5K
$10.4K
IC3
$221K
$161K
$52.1K
$7.9K
IC4
$290K
$195K
$72.6K
$22.9K
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij ServiceNow zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij ServiceNow zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij ServiceNow zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
Inbegrepen FunctiesNieuwe Functie Indienen