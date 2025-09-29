Sales vergoeding in United States bij ServiceNow varieert van $96.5K per year voor IC1 tot $286K per year voor IC6. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $188K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor ServiceNow's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/29/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
IC1
$83K
$67K
$0
$16K
IC2
$100K
$100K
$0
$0
IC3
$162K
$142K
$12K
$8.5K
IC4
$151K
$128K
$15.2K
$8.6K
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij ServiceNow zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij ServiceNow zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij ServiceNow zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
Inbegrepen FunctiesNieuwe Functie Indienen