ServiceNow Product Designer Salarissen

Product Designer vergoeding in United States bij ServiceNow varieert van $130K per year voor IC1 tot $451K per year voor IC6. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $225K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor ServiceNow's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/29/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
IC1
Associate Product Designer
$130K
$106K
$13.3K
$11.6K
IC2
Product Designer
$138K
$116K
$13.2K
$8.1K
IC3
Senior Product Designer
$205K
$148K
$44.5K
$12.3K
IC4
Staff Product Designer
$254K
$188K
$47.2K
$18.6K
$160K

Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij ServiceNow zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

Inbegrepen Functies

Nieuwe Functie Indienen

UX Designer

UI Designer

Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Product Designer bij ServiceNow in United States ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $451,250. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij ServiceNow voor de Product Designer functie in United States is $219,000.

Andere Bronnen