Product Designer vergoeding in United States bij ServiceNow varieert van $130K per year voor IC1 tot $451K per year voor IC6. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $225K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor ServiceNow's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/29/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
IC1
$130K
$106K
$13.3K
$11.6K
IC2
$138K
$116K
$13.2K
$8.1K
IC3
$205K
$148K
$44.5K
$12.3K
IC4
$254K
$188K
$47.2K
$18.6K
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij ServiceNow zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij ServiceNow zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij ServiceNow zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
Inbegrepen FunctiesNieuwe Functie Indienen