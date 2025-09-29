Bedrijvengids
ServiceNow
  • Salarissen
  • Business Operations

  • Alle Business Operations Salarissen

ServiceNow Business Operations Salarissen

Business Operations vergoeding bij ServiceNow bedraagt $106K per year voor IC2. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket bedraagt in totaal $113K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor ServiceNow's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 9/29/2025

Gemiddelde Compensatie Per Niveau
Beloning ToevoegenNiveaus Vergelijken
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen
Bonus
IC1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC2
$106K
$102K
$3.8K
$0
IC3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Nieuwste Salarisinzendingen
Bedrijf

Locatie | Datum

Niveau Naam

Label

Jaren Ervaring

Totaal / Bij Bedrijf

Totale Compensatie

Basis | Aandelen (jr) | Bonus
Geen salarissen gevonden
Vesting Schema

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij ServiceNow zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij ServiceNow zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (6.25% driemaandelijks)

25%

JR 1

25%

JR 2

25%

JR 3

25%

JR 4

Aandelentype
RSU

Bij ServiceNow zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:

  • 25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)

  • 25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)

  • 25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)



Veelgestelde vragen

Het best betaalde salarispakket gerapporteerd voor een Business Operations bij ServiceNow ligt op een jaarlijkse totale beloning van $425,000. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelencompensatie en bonussen.
De mediaan jaarlijkse totale beloning gerapporteerd bij ServiceNow voor de Business Operations functie is $112,500.

